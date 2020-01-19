A stray cat without ears has a new set of purple ones, thanks to an animal lover who crochets

(CNN) A stray cat in Wisconsin had her ears removed due to chronic and painful infections. So a helpful woman crocheted her some new ones.

The cat, named Lady in a Fur Coat, was bought into the Dane County Humane Society in December and immediately began treatment for chronic ear infections and hematomas, spokesperson Marissa DeGroot told CNN.

To alleviate her suffering, veterinarians eventually decided to remove Lady's outer ear flaps -- which left her looking a little funny.

It also made shelter employees worried that she wouldn't be adopted.

That's when Ash Collins, who works at the Humane Society, decided to crochet Lady an adorable ear bonnet.

Read More