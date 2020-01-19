How a California teen's message on Snapchat helped lead police to her alleged kidnappers

(CNN) A quick-thinking teenager's Snapchat message is what led authorities to her kidnappers, investigators say.

The 14-year-old victim from Northern California was drugged and kidnapped Tuesday by three men --- one of whom sexually assaulted her at least twice.

The men drove the girl about 40 miles out of Capitola -- where she met one of the suspects -- during which time she was disoriented and had no idea where she was, CNN affiliate KPIX reported.

So she turned to Snapchat, typing out the message, "Somebody help me. I'm in a random man's car ... I am not in Santa Cruz. Where am I," according to the news station.

Snapchat, a social media app, allows friends to share their locations with each other if the app is open on their phone. That location expires after a few hours, Snapchat's website says.

