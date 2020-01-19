A five-year-old boy asked for bedding on his birthday and donated it to kids in need

(CNN) While most kids would ask for the hottest toys for their birthday, five-year-old Tyler Sliz from Libertyville, Illinois, asked for something unexpected -- bedding ... yes, like blankets, pillows and sheets.

In a video to guests of his birthday party, which took place last October, Tyler asked for bedding so he could donate it to Sleep in Heavenly Peace , an organization that builds, assembles and delivers beds to children in need.

"He told all of the guests that if they brought anything else, he wouldn't play with it," Tyler's mom, Jackie, told CNN.

Family and friends arrived with bags of blankets, pillows and sheets in hand. Two guests gave Tyler money, but even that he used to buy more bedding, Jackie said.

Since Tyler's birthday last fall, he has helped donate 125 pieces of bedding.

The Sliz family initially learned of Sleep in Heavenly Peace through their church St. Joseph Catholic Church. Tyler wanted to help build beds, but his young age didn't allow that.

