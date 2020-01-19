Conor McGregor wins in first UFC match in 15 months

By Steve Almasy and Kevin Dotson, CNN

Updated 1:04 AM ET, Sun January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor celebrates after knocking out Donald Cerrone in their welterweight fight during the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(CNN)Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was victorious in his first UFC match in over 15 months, with a technical knockout win over American opponent Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor blitzed Cerrone from the opening bell and won the fight less than a minute into the first round

McGregor improves his career professional record to 22-4 with 19 knockouts. Cerrone, the UFC's all-time winningest fighter, drops to 36-14 in his professional career
This was McGregor's first time in the octagon since a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 6, 2018, and a night some thought might never happen. In March of 2019 McGregor tweeted that he planned to retire, then hinted at a future UFC fight the very next week.
There was a post-fight melee between McGregor and Nurmagomedov's camps, which resulted in a six-month suspension for the Irishman and a nine-month suspension for the Russian by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.