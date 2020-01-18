A Winnie the Pooh painting has been missing and the FBI needs help finding it

(CNN) The FBI wants some help finding the adorable golden bear.

A Winnie the Pooh watercolor painting was stolen and federal agents are still scrambling to find it. The painting is the work of E. H. Shepard, who was asked to illustrate the popular series of children's books in the 1920s.

"This National Winnie the Pooh Day, help the #FBI find Ernest H. Shepard's stolen watercolor featuring the most famous bear in the Hundred Acre Wood," the FBI tweeted Saturday on National Winnie the Pooh Day.

People of all ages are remembering the beloved bear in honor of A.A. Milne, who wrote the first children's book about the huggable bear in 1926.

The painting is 4.5 inches tall by 2.6 inches wide and it's over an illustration board. It depicts Pooh standing in front of a large mirror. Shepard signed the painting with his initials near the foot of the mirror, the FBI said.

