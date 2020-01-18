(CNN) Pretty much the only thing Christina Potts Whipkey remembers about her daughter's surgery nine years ago is the butterfly.

The black and white insect, complete with hearts on its wings, was hand-drawn on the bandage 7-year-old Kennedy got after hernia surgery at Akron Children's Hospital in Ohio.

The artwork and medical procedure were done by Dr. Robert Parry, a self-taught artist who creates original illustrations on bandages to amuse patients and relive tension after their procedures.

"There is an incredible amount of stress any time a child is ill," Whipkey told CNN. "When there is a surgical schedule, parents work hard to hide their fear of the procedure, the financial stress of the situation, and their terror of something going wrong.

Kennedy Whipkey woke up to this illustration after surgery.

"The doctor told Kennedy and her siblings she would have a lovely butterfly after she was done. When Kennedy came out, everyone was excited to see what the doctor meant. Kennedy was so proud of the pretty bandage and not concerned about any scars."

