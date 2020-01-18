A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped by three men and used Snapchat to alert her friends, police say

(CNN) A 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Northern California used Snapchat to share her location with her friends, who then called 911, police said.

The girl met Albert Thomas Vasquez, 55, in Capitola on Tuesday, the San Jose Police Department said in statement.

Vasquez gave the girl drugs and she became incapacitated, police said. He called two other men -- Antonio Quirino Salvador and Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga -- to help move the girl in their vehicle.

Vasquez then sexually assaulted the girl in the vehicle, police said. The men drove the girl to a motel in San Jose, where they carried her to a room on the second floor and Vasquez sexually assaulted her again, police said.

While in the hotel, the girl used the Snapchat app on her phone to tell her friends that she had been kidnapped, but didn't know where she was, police said. Her friends determined her location through the app and called 911.

