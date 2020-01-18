Declassified FBI bulletin says Saudi officials help their citizens flee US legal issues

(CNN) The FBI believes that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia officials "almost certainly" help their US-based citizens flee the country to avoid legal issues, according to a recently declassified intelligence bulletin.

The bulletin explains that the assessment was made with high confidence and is not likely to change unless the US "directly addresses this issue" with the Saudi government.

The document was released by Sen. Ron Wyden's office Friday. The Oregon Democrat introduced a bill to declassify information on Saudi activity in the US that became law in December.

"I am shocked and appalled at what this memo describes," he tweeted. "The Trump administration is out of excuses for sitting on its hands while the Saudi government helps these fugitives evade justice."

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR).

There is at least one recent example of a Saudi citizen fleeing prosecution in the senator's home state.

