What you need to know about today's Women's March

(CNN) The fourth annual Women's March is Saturday, and streets across the country and around the world will be flooded with women and allies to advocate for women's rights and equality.

Thousands of women first swarmed the streets of Washington on January 21, 2017, to march for women's rights in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States. More than 1 million people participated nationwide in the 2017 march.

That march, the largest single-day protest in American history, has since become an annual event.

Here's what you need to know about the Women's March:

What is it?