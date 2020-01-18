The New York Giants have hired Jason Garrett, the Cowboys' former coach, as offensive coordinator

(CNN) The New York Giants are keeping a familiar face in the NFC East neighborhood.

The Giants on Friday announced they're hiring Jason Garrett, the freshly dismissed Dallas Cowboys head coach, as offensive coordinator.

Giants head coach Joe Judge -- himself a new hire -- said mutual acquaintances highly recommended the offense-minded Garrett.

Jason Garrett talks about joining Coach Judge's staff, their shared philosophies and background, and returning home to the Giants



Garrett, also a former Cowboys backup quarterback, often saw his Cowboys have a top 10 offense after he took the helm in 2010 , and when he was Dallas' offensive coordinator for a few seasons before that.

The Giants no doubt hope that he boosts the game of their young quarterback, Daniel Jones.

Garrett will be looking for a rebound in his own career. The Cowboys declined to renew his contract after they went 8-8 this past season and missed the playoffs.

Under Garrett's leadership, Dallas went 85-67 in the regular seasons and made the playoffs three times, but never reached the NFC title game. Garrett had a 2-3 playoff record.