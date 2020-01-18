Federal appeals court rules that both parents in same-sex relationship can be listed on their child's birth certificates

(CNN) Married same-sex couples in Indiana can list both parents on their children's birth certificates, a federal court ruled Friday.

The 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals issued its ruling Friday, 32 months after it first heard the case. The appeals court upheld a lower court's ruling that by refusing to list both same-sex spouses as parents on birth certificates, Indiana was denying them one of "the constellation of benefits that the States have linked to marriage" under the Supreme Court's same-sex marriage ruling.

"Our clients are delighted," said Karen Celestino-Horseman, one of the lawyers for the same-sex couples. "This takes a lot of weight off their shoulders. They've been living as families and wondering if this was going to tear them apart."

Under Indiana's law, opposite-sex spouses who used artificial insemination could still record a woman's husband as a child's father. However, same-sex couples were banned from doing the same. That meant the nonbiological mother would then have to adopt what, according to Indiana, was her wife's out of wedlock child.

When contacted by CNN, the Indiana attorney general's office said it was unavailable for comment.

