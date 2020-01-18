Georgia held a contest for better highway safety signs. The winners are hilarious

(CNN) "Click it or ticket," once upon a time, was a snappy way for traffic officials to encourage motorists to buckle up.

But in the age of snark, those words are so last century.

So the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will instead start telling drivers "Drive like your momma is watchin'," and "If you miss your exit, it's okay, we made more up ahead."

Those slogans were among the winners of a contest last Fall challenging residents to make up their own lighthearted safety signs. The only rules were that the messages couldn't exceed 63 characters, including spaces, and no profanity was allowed.

After receiving hundreds of submissions, GDOT announced the winners on Thursday -- and they're hilarious.

