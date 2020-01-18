(CNN) A former Drexel University professor faces criminal charges after allegedly stealing $185,000 in research grant money and using it at adult entertainment venues and on purchases for iTunes, meals and other expenses.

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, 57, was charged this week with theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception, both felonies, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Nwankpa is the former chairman of the university's Engineering Department, a news release said. It was unclear how the grant money was earmarked to be used.

"Mr. Nwankpa inappropriately and criminally diverted tens of thousands of dollars that were allocated for research purposes toward his own private enjoyment. He betrayed Drexel University and tuition-paying students he was paid to educate," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

CNN has tried to contact Nwankpa but has not yet reached him and has not determined whether he has legal representation.

