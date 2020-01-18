Conor McGregor is making his return to the octagon tonight for UFC 246

(CNN) UFC superstar Conor "The Notorious" McGregor returns to the octagon Saturday evening for UFC 246.

The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest).

Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting against 31-year-old Raquel Pennington (10-8-0). Holm is best known for handing Ronda Rousey her first defeat at UFC 193 for the bantamweight title, one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Rounding out the main card are Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene, Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osborne, and Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira.

The main event begins at 10 p.m. ET. on Saturday, January 18. The early matchups begin at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET. The event is being held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

