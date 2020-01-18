Comme des Garçons criticized for cultural appropriation for using lace front cornrow wigs

(CNN) Major Japanese fashion label Comme des Garçons has always pushed boundaries. But this time, they may have gone too far.

The brand showcased its men's fall/winter 2020 line this week at Paris Fashion Week. A key part of the runaway look, amid the bright colors and cropped jackets, appeared to be lace front cornrow wigs and the effect is, uh, debatable.

The wigs have gotten much scrutiny from the internet, with some calling the look cultural appropriation — especially since the fashion house used majority white models for an aesthetic strongly linked to black culture.

The hair artist for the show has since apologized on Instagram.

But the use of the wigs wasn't the only aspect that came under scrutiny. The wigs were placed atop the models' heads like hats, nearly covering their foreheads. The final product looks, some people said, ridiculous.

"Can't even be mad because of how ridiculously ugly this is," wrote Twitter user Tantine P

