How protest signs are being used at the Women's March

(CNN) "A woman's place is in the resistance," "Females are strong as hell" and "Without Hermione, Harry would've died in book 1" are among the thousands of protest signs being held at the fourth annual Women's March taking place around the country Saturday.

While the reasons why people are participating vary, President Donald Trump has been a core source of frustration for many, including Rachael Ryan in New York City. Ryan joined roughly 3,000 other people Saturday near Central Park to stand against the President.

"These protests are hugely important. We cannot have four more years of Trump. He has done too much damage already," Ryan told CNN on Twitter.

Rachael Ryan captured this photo of protesters Saturday morning in New York City.

Ryan spotted a group of protesters in New York holding signs that read: "My milkshake brings all the girls to the MARCH," "Feminism: the radical notion that women are people" and "Girls just wanna have fundamental rights."

Another common theme seen on protest signs around the US was reproductive rights. Linda Webb saw many signs in that vein in St. Louis.

Read More