(CNN) The bleak midwinter can be tough. It doesn't matter how many layers you put on, you just can't shake the cold. It's even worse when the rain or snow comes.

So the image of a man dressed in a pair of skin-tight blue swimming trunks, accessorized with a woolly beanie, a football scarf of English Premier League club Everton, a thick pair of socks and a rugged pair of walking boots would make anyone look twice. The police certainly did, calling on him three times since December.

The man in the trunks is Michael Cullen, more commonly known as "Speedo Mick" -- a nod to the swimwear brand -- who has captured the imagination of football fans across the globe wearing his signature outfit while completing feats of endurance for charity.

His latest enterprise is walking 1,000 miles from John O'Groats at the top of Scotland to Land's End at the bottom of England, via Liverpool and London, to raise money for Leave the Light On , a community interest company he set up. Its goal is to provide help and support to those people feeling isolated.