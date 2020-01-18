Scottish brothers smash world records rowing across Atlantic

(CNN) Three brothers from Scotland have set three world records after rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean in 35 days.

Ewan, 27, Jamie, 26, and Lachlan MacLean, 21 -- known as BROAR, a combination of brother and oar -- set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12 and completed their 3,000-mile row to Antigua in the Caribbean on Thursday, PA Media news agency reported.

Finishing the journey in 35 days, nine hours and nine minutes, the brothers have smashed several world records. The trio are the first three brothers to row any ocean, the fastest trio to row across the Atlantic, and the youngest trio to row across the Atlantic, Atlantic Campaigns confirmed on Facebook , adding that the siblings crossed the finish line playing the bagpipes.

Previously, the record for a trio rowing the Atlantic Ocean was 41 days, PA reported.