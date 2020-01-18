Are we really listening to what MLK had to say?

The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was best known for his role in the civil rights movement and nonviolent protests. His life's work has been honored with a national holiday, schools and public buildings named after him, and a memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Take a look back at the late civil rights leader's defining years. Here, King speaks in Washington in 1968, the year he was assassinated.
King outlines boycott strategies to his advisers and organizers on January 27, 1956. Seated are the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rosa Parks, center, who was the catalyst for the protest of bus riders.
King sits for a police mugshot after his arrest for directing a citywide boycott of segregated buses on February 24, 1956.
King stands in front of a bus at the end of the Montgomery bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, on December 26, 1956.
King speaks during the Prayer Pilgrimage near the Reflecting Pool in Washington on May 17, 1957.