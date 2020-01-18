Lebanon police fire tear gas at protesters in violent 'week of rage'

By Ben Wedeman and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 12:05 PM ET, Sat January 18, 2020

A protester kicks a tear gas canister fired by Lebanese riot police.
Beirut (CNN)Lebanese police fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of anti-government protesters in downtown Beirut on Saturday, as the monthslong demonstrations turned violent in what is being called a "week of rage."

CNN reporters on the ground near Martyrs' Square saw demonstrators throw molotov cocktails, rocks and fireworks at police, and shine lasers at them to disrupt successive rounds of tear gas, in a violent nighttime exchange that has been going on for more than two hours.
Demonstrations over one of the country's worst-ever economic crises began in mid-October and led to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is now leading the country in a caretaker role.
Lebanese security forces react to fireworks hurled by protesters.