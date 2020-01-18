Did '13 Reasons Why' lead to a spike in adolescent suicides? Researchers are divided

(CNN) When Netflix debuted "13 Reasons Why" in 2017, some mental health experts argued the show was "dangerous" for its depiction of teen suicide.

That argument was backed by a prominent Nationwide Children's Hospital study in 2019, which found that the rate of suicide among 10- to 17-year-old boys surged in the month after the show's premiere.

But a new study published Thursday by a different author, examined the same data as the 2019 study -- and came up with a different result.

Research Director Daniel Romer of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania reanalyzed the data while adjusting for the broader increase in suicide between 2013 and 2017. His study was published in PLOS One, a peer-reviewed journal published by the Public Library of Science.

In a statement to CNN, the lead author on the 2019 study, Jeff Bridge, said "We stand firmly behind our study results and look forward to evaluating Romer's reanalysis."

Read More