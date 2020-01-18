Paris (CNN) Police in Paris were forced to call for backup on Friday as dozens of protesters outside a theater tried to storm the building and reach President Emmanuel Macron.

The Elysee presidential palace told CNN that protesters had tried to enter the building, while video on social media shows police tussling with protesters outside the Bouffes du Nord theater's building. Several demonstrators entered the building before being dragged back out by police.

Riot police holding up shields formed a line against the protesters, who shouted "Macron, out," in the latest of more than a month of protests against the embattled President's pension reform plans.

The President and his wife, Brigitte Macron, "were secured" for several minutes but were able to return and finish watching "The Fly," French news agency AFP reported, citing sources from the President's office.

French newspaper Le Monde reported online that police called for reinforcement to quell the protests and to escort the President and his wife home.

