The US was once the uncontested world leader in science and engineering. That's changed, according to a federal report

(CNN) The United States was once the dominant, global leader in science and engineering, but that ranking has dropped as other countries invest in research and development, according to a new report.

And although there are more women and minorities involved in the science and engineering workforce than before, they are still underrepresented in the US.

The findings were presented this week in the State of US Science and Engineering 2020 report , compiled and published by the National Science Board and the National Science Foundation. The report is published every two years and submitted to Congress.

"Our latest report shows the continued spread of [science and engineering] capacity across the globe, which is good for humanity because science is not a zero-sum game," said Diane Souvaine, National Science Board chair, in a statement. "However, it also means that where once the US was the uncontested leader in S&E, we now are playing a less-dominant role in many areas."