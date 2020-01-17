World's largest Snickers bar is the size of 43,000 single-size candy bars put together

(CNN) Bring on the sugar rush. This Snickers bar is a chocolate addict's fantasy -- and a health enthusiast's nightmare.

Weighing in at more than 4,700 pounds and measuring two feet high and 26 inches wide, the Guinness Book of World Records declared Waco, Texas, as the home to the world's largest Snickers bar Thursday.

"This is incredibly impressive," Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric told the station. "Some of my favorite record categories are big food because it has to be edible and it is also an engineering feat, so to get a 5,000 pound bar of chocolate to stay together is really challenging."

And where was this master creation made? Where else, but the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco.

Read More