Avalanche at California ski resort leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

(CNN) An avalanche at a California ski resort Friday morning killed one skier and seriously injured another, authorities said.

The avalanche occurred in the Alpine Meadows section of the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort near Tahoe City, California, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the resort.

A male skier was killed in the avalanche, which took place at 10:16 a.m. PT (1:16 p.m. ET), according to the resort. A second male skier sustained severe lower-body injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol conducted a thorough search of the area that ended at 11:45 a.m. with no further victims reported, the resort said in a press release. The cause of the avalanche remains unknown, though further investigation is planned, the resort said.

The resort is still open, though one area near the "subway ski run" is currently closed, sheriff's deputies told CNN.

