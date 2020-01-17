Avalanche at California ski resort leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

(CNN) An avalanche at a California ski resort Friday morning killed one skier and seriously injured another, authorities said.

The avalanche occurred in the Alpine Meadows section of the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort near Tahoe City, California, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the resort.

A male skier, 34-year-old Cole Comstock, of Blairsden, California, was killed in the avalanche, according to the sheriff's office. A second male skier sustained severe lower-body injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The avalanche occurred at 10:16 a.m. PT (1:16 p.m. ET), the resort said in a statement. The Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol immediately conducted a search of the area that ended at 11:45 a.m. with no further victims reported, the resort said.

The cause of the avalanche remains unknown, though further investigation is planned, the resort said.

