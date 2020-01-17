One hundred years ago today, Prohibition began

(CNN) Clutch your adult beverages a little tighter, everyone.

On this day 100 years ago, Prohibition went into effect -- banning the production, importation, sale and transportation of alcohol in the US.

It all started with the temperance movement, which encouraged and advocated for abstinence from alcohol. Much of the reasoning was based on ideas of Christian ethics, and many Christian denominations were active in the movement.

One of the most influential groups was the Women's Christian Temperance Union, for example, which was founded in 1873 . Another influential group was the Anti-Saloon League, founded 20 years later, which also helped advocate for prohibition with the intent of making it nationwide

Heavy drinking culture was seen as detrimental to a Christian society -- and with increasing industrialization and immigration from Europe came heavier drinking, the reasoning went.

