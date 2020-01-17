Rapper Pop Smoke arrested for allegedly transporting a stolen Rolls Royce, authorities say

(CNN) Rapper Pop Smoke had just returned from Europe Friday when he was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on a charge of interstate transport of a stolen vehicle.

A federal indictment says between November and December last year, the rapper, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, transported a black Rolls Royce Wraith across state lines "knowing said motor vehicle to have been stolen."

The Rolls Royce valued at $375,000 was loaned to the rapper by its owner in California for use in a music video, a source familiar with the case told CNN. The source said the rapper and owner had a verbal agreement that the vehicle would be returned the following day, and in exchange, the owner would get VIP access to a future Pop Smoke concert.

The owner reported the vehicle missing to the Los Angeles Police Department in November when Jackson allegedly did not return it, the source said. The owner was able to track the vehicle to Arizona before its location could no longer be accessed.

The car was located on December 3 in front of Jackson's home in Brooklyn. It was transported to New York from California by truck, the source said.

