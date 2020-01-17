A truck carrying 1,738 piglets overturned in Iowa

(CNN) A truck full of piglets overturned on an Iowa interstate Thursday, slowing rush-hour traffic while authorities cleared the wreck and rounded up scurrying swine.

The semi carrying 1,738 pigs was traveling on I-35 East in Des Moines when it tipped over on an off ramp.

"He was traveling just a little too fast for that ramp," Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla told CNN.

Part of the trailer broke open and allowed some of the animals to escape.

"There were pigs that were running literally all over the interstate and all over the ditches," Dinkla said.

