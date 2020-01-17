(CNN) Several migrants who allegedly got off a boat at a beach in Palm Beach, Florida, were taken into custody Friday, CNN affiliate WPTV reported.

At least 10 undocumented people, most of them Chinese nationals, were part of a "smuggling venture," said Nestor Yglesias, a Homeland Security Investigations spokesman.

Five Chinese men, two Chinese women, two Cuban women and a man from the Bahamas were being processed by Border Patrol agents, Yglesias told CNN.

The beach is just a few miles north of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, where he plans to spend the weekend.

Michael Ogrodnick, a Palm Beach police spokesman, told WPTV that a resident called police to report that a boat came ashore and that several people were disembarking from the vessel.

