Georgia sheriff's deputy arrested and charged with rape, police say

(CNN) A Georgia sheriff's deputy has been arrested on a charge of rape after a female suspect alleged that he had inappropriate contact with her, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy, Kendrick Quick, 38, was arrested Thursday on charges of one count of rape and one count of violation of public oath, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Sgt. Kimberly Lee. The county is along the state line between Georgia and South Carolina and is home to consolidated city-county of Augusta-Richmond County.

The investigation began Wednesday after a female suspect reported that he had inappropriate contact with her while she was in his custody, a news release from the sheriff's office said. A joint criminal and internal investigation led to Quick's arrest, according to the release.

He was booked at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Tuesday, according to Quick's attorney.

Quick was placed on paid administrative leave and will remain on leave until an internal affairs investigation is completed, according to the release.

