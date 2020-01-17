3 more alleged members of white supremacist group The Base are arrested in Georgia

(CNN) Three Georgia men allegedly involved in a white supremacist group known as The Base have been arrested, the Floyd County Police Department announced Friday, one day after three other alleged group members were arrested in other parts of the country.

The men -- identified as Luke Austin Lane, 21; Michael John Helterbrand, 25; and Jacob Kaderli, 19 -- allegedly had plans to overthrow the government and kill a couple in Bartow County, police said in a news release.

All three face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal gang, The Base, police said.

"The group was involved in recruiting new members online, meeting to discuss strategy and practicing in paramilitary training camps on a 100-acre tract in Silver Creek," where the group allegedly had a "training camp," police said, citing their investigation with the FBI.

According to an affidavit, the three allegedly discussed "the creation of a white ethno-state" and "committing acts of violence against minority communities (including African-Americans and Jewish-Americans)" in encrypted online chat rooms.

