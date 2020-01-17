3 more alleged members of white supremacist group The Base are arrested in Georgia

By Dakin Andone, Rebekah Riess and Amanda Watts, CNN

Updated 6:41 PM ET, Fri January 17, 2020

From left: Jacob Oliver Kaderli, Michael John Helterbrand and Luke Austin Lane face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal gang known as The Base, police said.
(CNN)Three Georgia men allegedly involved in a white supremacist group known as The Base have been arrested, the Floyd County Police Department announced Friday, one day after three other alleged group members were arrested in other parts of the country.

The men -- identified as Luke Austin Lane, 21; Michael John Helterbrand, 25; and Jacob Kaderli, 19 -- allegedly had plans to overthrow the government and kill a couple in Bartow County, police said in a news release.
All three face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal gang, The Base, police said.
"The group was involved in recruiting new members online, meeting to discuss strategy and practicing in paramilitary training camps on a 100-acre tract in Silver Creek," where the group allegedly had a "training camp," police said, citing their investigation with the FBI.
    According to an affidavit, the three allegedly discussed "the creation of a white ethno-state" and "committing acts of violence against minority communities (including African-Americans and Jewish-Americans)" in encrypted online chat rooms.
    The group is suspected of planning to kill a couple who they believed to be members of Antifa, the affidavit said. Lane allegedly concocted a plan to carry out with Helterbrand and Kaderli, but they delayed the scheme because Helterbrand had a bad back.
    CNN was unable to immediately determine Friday afternoon whether Lane, Helterbrand and Kaderli had attorneys who would comment on their behalves.

    Three suspected members arrested in Virginia ahead of pro-gun rally

    On Thursday, three other alleged members of The Base were arrested in Delaware and Maryland, the FBI said. They face multiple firearms and immigration-related offenses.
    The men were believed to have been planning to attend a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday that's expected to draw a crowd of extremists, according to a law enforcement official.
    Brian Lemley, Patrik Mathews, and William Bilbrough, all members of a neo-Nazi group, had their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles B. Day in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Thursday, January 16.
