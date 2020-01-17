This Baltimore courthouse is set to be renamed for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings

(CNN) Just a few months after the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, Baltimore is honoring the former lawyer and lawmaker in a fitting way: renaming a courthouse.

Young also declared January 18 as Elijah Cummings Day in Baltimore. That day was his birthday.

Two signs will be placed on the north and south side of the courthouse, each honoring Cummings' legacy, CNN affiliate WBAL reported

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of the late representative, called the renaming "significant" and she thanked the city for the dedication, according to WBAL.