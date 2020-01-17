A teen's final days with the flu

(CNN) On Christmas Day, 16-year-old Kaylee Roberts opened presents at her aunt's house in suburban Cleveland, joyfully celebrating the holiday and laughing with her cousins.

By New Year's Eve, she was dead.

That's how quickly the flu can kill a young person.

"She was a healthy, happy, normal 16-year-old," said Kaylee's uncle, Matthew Roberts. "We knew she had the flu, but we figured it would knock her on her butt for a few days, and then she'd get better. We were never expecting such a grave outcome."

"It's such a terribly sad event," said Dr. William Schaffner, a longtime advisor to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on infectious diseases. "But sometimes the flu captures a young person and in short order makes them literally gravely ill."

So far this flu season, 32 people under 18 have died of the flu, according to the CDC

Kaylee had influenza B, the most common flu strain this year. Children and teens are particularly susceptible to it.