(CNN)He may be an amateur but Laurent Hurtubise produced the shot of the day at the PGA Tour American Express 2020 in California.
The golfer, who was born with one arm, registered a spectacular hole-in-one on the 151-yard fourth hole.
"That was the coolest experience I've had on the golf course," said Merritt, who celebrated the achievement by throwing his hat into the air.
A beaming Hurtubise was then met by cheers as he walked down the course to pick his ball out of the hole, with the video being shared by the PGA Tour.