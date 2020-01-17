Target's new activewear brand will have you hitting the gym in style

Target isn't skimping on style with its latest drop, All in Motion, a size-inclusive athletic clothing line for women, men and children. With more than 300 items to choose from, the collection covers all the basics of activewear — from leggings to sports bras to swimsuits to waterproof jackets — as well as select fitness equipment, with prices ranging from $3.49 for 2-pound hand weights to $15.99 for a yoga mat.

For this new brand, which dropped on Friday, Target has chosen to feature un-retouched models of all shapes and sizes rocking the clothing line, which is available in an array of sizes (XS-4X for women, S-3X for men and XS-XXL for kids). As a bonus, most of the moisture-wicking, water-resistant and UPF 50+ protection garments are made with sustainably sourced materials. So if you're looking for ways to incorporate environmentally conscious ready-to-wear into your active lifestyle, then this affordable collection can help make your fashion dreams come true.

Below are our 15 favorite All in Motion activewear picks that you'll definitely want to add to your shopping cart for yourself, or some of your lucky loved ones.

All in Motion Women's Seamless Racerback Bra ($20; target.com)

Finding a sports bra that's supportive and cute can sometimes be a struggle, but this medium support purple number is a good option for your trendy boutique fitness class. Pair it with your favorite pair of leggings for your next workout or rock it while you're binge-watching your favorite show on Netflix. There's nothing wrong with treating yourself every once in a while.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Women's Premium High-Rise Leggings ($40; target.com)

Speaking of leggings, these supremely soft high-rise leggings are ready for your next lazy weekend, or intense workout. Featuring a subtle jacquard pattern, they're made from moisture-wicking fabric, and feature side pockets that can fit your phone, credit card and keys.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Women's Sculpted High-Rise Colorblock Leggings ($32; target.com)

These slightly shorter leggings are all about high-intensity fitness. Built with moisture-wicking fabric, they're built to take on everything from cardio to spin to boxing to weight training.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Women's Move Stretch Woven Skort ($28; target.com)

If the last time you wore a skort was when The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was still on the air, then allow us to introduce you to this modern take on the latest fashion trend that's functional (quick-dry fabric and a hidden zipper pocket) yet stylish. After your fitness class, tuck the front of your favorite sweater into this skort, put on your loafers and you'll be ready for lunch with the girlfriends.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Women's Contour High-Rise Shorts ($18; target.com)

You don't have to leave biker shorts in the '80s. The latest generation of it-girls are helping the trend resurge outside of the gym. For a put-together look, pair your black biker shorts with a matching sports bra and track jacket.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Women's Train 1/2 Zip Pullover ($24; target.com)

If you would rather limit your reliance on ride-sharing apps than give up your regular HIIT class, then you'll adore this moisture-wicking long-sleeve top with reflective detail. It's so comfy to wear that you'll be tempted to rock it while running errands after your gym sesh, and honestly we don't blame you.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Women's Stretch Woven Jumpsuit ($40; target.com)

After your grueling workout, you'll want to be comfortable, so throw on this breezy jumpsuit with a hidden zipper pocket and figure-flattering elastic waistband. Layer an olive green patent faux leather jacket to add some texture to your outfit while staying cozy in the cooler months. Finish up your look with your favorite sunglasses and lace-up white sneakers to make your commute to work a comfortable journey.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Women's Stretch Woven Wide Leg Pants ($32; target.com)

The best part about athleisure is the versatility of the pieces. After hitting up your yoga class, you can pair these moisture-wicking wide leg pants with a black crop top and a classic denim jacket for a relaxed weekend afternoon look. You can also stand out in the best way in your corporate office by tucking in a white collared blouse into these comfortable trousers and throwing on a statement necklace along with a comfy yet chic ballet flat.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Women's Plus Size Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit ($44.99; target.com)

If you're jetting off to somewhere tropical (or lucky enough to regular a pool), then you'll need to pack this stylish one-piece swimsuit made from chlorine-resistant fabric. It boasts adjustable bands, ensuring everything stays in place, and features a flirty cutout at the bust. Just don't forget to also pack your sunscreen, and liberally reapply it every two hours so you don't return home with a pesky sunburn or worse, sun damage.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Men's Waterproof Jacket ($68; target.com)

Don't let a downpour deter you from your workout goals. This waterproof jacket has a hood that will keep you dry while you head over to your local gym. It also comes in four colorways (olive green, blue-gray, coral and classic black), ensuring you look dapper before and after your workout.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Men's Run Knit Pants ($32; target.com)

Whether you like to walk, jog, run or a combination of all three, a great pair of joggers will help make your winter workout that much more tolerable. The key is to look for an option like this one, because it's moisture-wicking, has zipper pockets so your cell phone doesn't accidentally fall out of your pocket and ankle zippers for comfort and added functionality.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Men's Stretch Woven Shorts ($24; target.com)

This is easily the most versatile and colorful menswear option from the athletic brand. Be bold and don the bright lemon color option in these drawstring shorts that have a ventilating design to help cool you down after you work up a heavy sweat.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Men's Golf Pants ($40; target.com)

Embrace your inner Rory McIlroy with golf gear worthy of the Masters Tournament, no coveted green jacket required. These lightweight golf pants have UPF 50+ protection, a hidden zipper and if you tend to sweat while trying to nail a birdie, then you're in luck because these pants are also moisture-wicking.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Men's Short Sleeve Henley T-Shirt ($22; target.com)

If body odor is a concern of yours, then you'll be relieved to know that there's an odor-resistant product from All in Motion as well. Even better? Every guy needs a henley in their wardrobe, so add this one to your rotation of items you can wear after your workout without fear of smelling funky.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Boys' Rain Jacket ($30; target.com)

Add a flash of color to your boy's look with the cobalt blue version of this lightweight jacket that's also water-resistant and has reflective detailing. For an extra $20, you can complete the set with a matching jogger pant that he can wear for a long walk on the weekend, sports practice or even school.

_______________________________________________________________________________

All in Motion Girls' Run Shorts ($8, target.com)

Show her you're undoubtedly the coolest family member by gifting her these Unicorn-colored cosmic running shorts that are moisture-wicking and cost only $8 (seriously). Stock her wardrobe with the three other colorways (aqua tie-dye, navy and black) so she has a fun variety to choose from when she decides to break a sweat, too.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.