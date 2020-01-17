Beyoncé gives fans a sneak peek at Ivy Park x Adidas

Beyoncé's much-anticipated athletic-streetwear collaboration, Ivy Park x Adidas, officially goes on sale on January 18, and even celebs can barely keep their cool about it. The partnership between Beyoncé and Adidas is a gender-neutral capsule launch of clothing, accessories and footwear, and a "glimpse into what future performance wear can be," according to the brand's site. The capsule includes multipurpose jumpsuits, cargo pants, hoodies, cycling shorts, dresses, coats, backpacks and shoes.

Like Santa Claus — if Santa Claus was the high-flying, glamourous, talented queen of the solar system — Bey has been surprise gifting celeb friends items from the new line to tease the launch, and it's like little kids on Christmas morning... but with better style and colors.

Illustrating for the mortal world what a virtual party in the Bey Hive would be like, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Yara Shahidi and Laverne Cox have all shared their goody bags on social media.

Witherspoon shared her unboxing video, which was more like an unpacking, on January 15: a bright orange wardrobe rack the size of a small U-Haul. In the clip, she models some of the Ivy Park pieces she received, including maroon leggings, sneakers, a workout dress, a couple of boxy tops and a maroon jumpsuit with orange vertical stripes against a bright orange background. The actress captioned the video, "Does this officially make me the newest member of the #BeyHive?"

Janelle Monáe shared her loot by video, too: a maroon trunk with orange stripes, including a bright orange sports bra, fitted shorts and socks, an A-line zip-up maxi skirt, and a giant maroon parachute cape — every queen needs a cape!

Beyoncé first launched Ivy Park — whose name comes from her daughter Ivy Blue, and Parkwood Park in Houston where the singer used to go to exercise — in partnership with TopShop, in 2016. At the end of 2018, Beyoncé acquired total ownership of the brand, and announced a partnership with Adidas last year. The musician-entrepreneur partnered with Adidas "to design a collection that combines fashion and storytelling in an unprecedented way," according to the collaboration's press release, and the collection "champions the values of inclusivity, community and diversity." The pieces range from size XS to XL, with prices from $25-250.

Now a day before the launch, on January 17, Bey herself took to modeling some of the line on her own feed, prompting presumably non-celebrity followers to ask after their swag, like @meganxnickibabymama_ who commented, "Hey sis, maybe you forgot I changed my address. But I'll text it to you."

That same day, Beyoncé dropped an extremely limited number of pieces Ivy Park x Adidas on Adidas.com as a little sneak peek for her most devoted fans, which of course only left fans wanting more.

Below, we highlighted some of our favorite pieces. All your faves from the Ivy Park x Adidas collection already sold out? Don't fret just yet. The official drop is still tomorrow, so start planning now.

Bey Your Own Queen

Or at least look like one, with these pieces from the capsule collection.

Ivy Park Cycling Shorts ($40; adidas.com)

Ivy Park Cargo Sweatpants ($85; adidas.com)

Ivy Park Hoodie ($85; adidas.com)

Ivy Park Ultraboost Shoes ($200; adidas.com)

Ivy Park Jumpsuit ($120; adidas.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.