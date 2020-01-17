TripAdvisor reveals its top all-inclusive resorts for your 2020 vacation

All-inclusive vacations are billed as a completely stress-free getaway, with access to a variety of cool amenities (read: free meals, snacks, drinks, daytime and nighttime activities) for one flat price. Sure, sometimes that turns out to be a higher price point, but it also means that you don't have to keep reaching for your wallet. Also, if you get the right deal, it may actually end up saving you money.

Basically, the only hard part is choosing where to go. To help you out, TripAdvisor has named its winners of the best all-inclusive resorts from the past year. Locations range from a mountainside escape in Patagonia to a seaside stay next to the crystal clear waters of the Maldives. The winners are determined by the quantity and quality of traveler reviews over the course of the past year, in addition to booking interest for those spots. Additionally, TripAdvisor's Price Finder tool compares the cost of a number of these resorts against other popular booking companies so you can also ensure you're getting the best price possible on your next trip.

To help you plan your next (much-needed) vacation and give you a dose of warm weather escapism before the next winter storm hits, we're showcasing the 25 award-winning locations below, which vary in price from the real bargains (think around $200 a night) to over-the-top luxury. Start packing your bags!

25. Bahia Principe Luxury Cayo Levantado in Samana Province, Dominican Republic

Situated on a private island (which is only accessible by boat), this luxurious all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic features incredible panoramic views of the water. Plus, guests can enjoy upscale rooms, whirlpool tubs, beach access, two outdoor pools and six resort restaurants.

24. Kurumba Maldives in Vihamanafushi, Maldives

The Maldives have the reputation of being one of the most Instagrammable places in the world. At the Kurumba resort, you can enjoy the crystal clear waters in all their social media glory, with access to white sandy beaches and vibrant underwater coral reefs.

23. Isrotel Lagoona in Eilat, Israel

With views of the nearby marina and of the Edom Mountains in the distance, the Isrotel Lagoona has nabbed a top spot, thanks to its family-friendly activities, delicious food and close proximity to sites such as Dolphin Reef.

22. Tui Blue in Marmaris, Turkey

The Marmaris location of Tui Blue is a 5-star hotel on the Aegean Coast. But it's not just the scenery that has reviewers talking; the resort's staff, value for the money and overall level of service have been awarded top marks from vacationers.

21. Sierra Sharm El Sheikh in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

If you want an all-inclusive that allows you to relax when you want to, while also being a great starting point for excursions outside the resort, consider the Sierra Sharm El Sheikh. The resort is near the Red Sea and Soho Square, where you can explore the local culture and history. And if you want to sit by the pool and have your every need attended to? Well, it's just as good for that, too.

20. Sunrise Garden Beach Resort in Hurghada, Egypt

Another Egyptian retreat that tops TripAdvisor's list is the Sunrise Garden Beach Resort. Like the Sierra Sharm El Sheikh, it's close to the Red Sea. And chances are with its nearby attractions, on-site water park, private beach, luxe spa, tennis courts and access to horseback riding, you won't find a dull moment during your stay.

19. Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in Vabbinfaru, Maldives

The Maldives are so picturesque that this is just one of many resorts that have wowed travelers. At the Banyan Tree you'll find yourself surrounded by coral reefs, turquoise waters and indigenous flora and fauna. Sounds like heaven on Earth, if you ask us.

18. Explora Patagonia in Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

Consider Explora Patagonia's hotel lodge the ultimate resting point for a day full of hiking and adventuring. The hotel was designed to put the Torres del Paine National Park front and center, and guests can soak in the incredible views from a number of vantage points, including their in-room tubs.

17. Club Med Sanya in Sanya, China

Nestled on the southern tip of Hainan Island, this outpost of Club Med features all the amenities you'd expect from this popular chain of family-friendly resorts (like climbing walls, a flying trapeze, fitness classes, water sports and delicious food).

16. Voyage Sorgun in Sorgun, Turkey

Just a stone's throw from the beach (about a four-minute walk), the Voyage Sorgun offers rooms with unbeatable views of the Mediterranean Sea. And if you don't want to stay in your suite the whole trip, you can find equally outstanding views from the poolside bar, sun loungers or on-site patisserie.

15. Excellence Playa Mujeres in Playa Mujeres, Mexico

The Excellence Playa Mujeres boasts a perfect 5-star rating from over 17,000 past vacationers. This is probably thanks to its seven swimming pools, white sand beaches, Greg Norman signature golf course, two-story rooftop terrace, and suites with private plunge pools.

14. Lily Beach Resort & Spa on Huvahendhoo Island, Maldives

For those who are looking for the quintessential Maldives experience, look no further than the Lily Beach Resort and Spa, where rooms float above crystal clear waters. And to help you get the most out of the water around you, the hotel provides snorkeling equipment, as well as access to more than 50 diving sites.

13. Bellis Deluxe Hotel in Belek, Turkey

Over the past few years, Belek has become one of the biggest holiday resort areas on the Turkish Riviera. For those looking for a Mediterranean getaway, the Bellis Deluxe Hotel, which comes with fine dining restaurants, newly renovated rooms and 5-star service, fits the bill.

12. Excellence Riviera Cancun in Puerto Morelos, Mexico

Vacationers are raving about the culinary creations at Excellence Riviera Cancun. Its access to eight international restaurants and 10 bars make it an absolute must-stay for foodies looking to indulge for a day (or 10).

11. Beloved Playa Mujeres in Playa Mujeres, Mexico

The Beloved Playa Mujeres in Mexico tops TripAdvisor's Traveler Awards for Best All-Inclusive for another year. And with its stylish, modern decor, spacious suites and beachfront community, we can see why.

10. Voyage Bodrum in Bodrum City, Turkey

Once you set foot in the airy lobby of the Voyage Bodrum, you'll want to move your belongings in for good. This oasis sits on the Aegean, and rooms feature stunning ocean views, as well as modern finishings.

9. VilaVip Hotel Fazenda in Serra Negra, Brazil

For a low-key countryside retreat, consider the VilaVip Hotel Fazenda. The spot is family-friendly, with local attractions including a water park, farm animals, fishing lake and kids' club all ready to be enjoyed.

8. Rixos Sharm El Sheikh in Nabq Bay, Egypt

Want to enjoy views of the Red Sea every day? The Rixos Sharm El Sheikh sits on the Gulf of Aqaba, the northern tip of the Red Sea, and its rooms, balconies, pools and lobbies all have pretty unbeatable seascapes.

7. Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun in Cancun, Mexico

When we say all-inclusive, there's a high likelihood that Cancun comes to mind. And Le Blanc's Spa Resort does not disappoint. In fact, this adults-only resort is the No. 1-rated hotel in all of Cancun on TripAdvisor, offering exclusive experiences like dolphin swims and a tour of an ancient Mayan city, unlimited golf sessions, 24-hour room service and more.

6. Grand Velas Los Cabos in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

What Le Blanc is to Cancun, Grand Velas is to Los Cabos. This No. 1-rated hotel features oceanside luxury, complete with three infinity pools, lots of activities for kids and teens, and a variety of coastal excursions to choose from.

5. Tamassa Resort in Bel Ombre, Mauritius

If water activities make a vacation for you, then Tamassa Resort in the island nation of Mauritius off the coast of Africa should be high on your travel bucket list. Guests can enjoy four pools, access to kayaks, sail or pedal boats, and snorkel and scuba lessons from 5-star instructors. If you prefer to be landbound, there's also bocce, beach volleyball and tennis.

4. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

When a spa receives Condé Nast's "Most Excellent Spa Hotel" award, you know it has to be good. That's not the only accolade the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit has received; it's also been given a perfect 5-star rating from past travelers on TripAdvisor and nabs a top spot on the best all-inclusive list, as well as being named the No. 1 hotel in the Nuevo Vallarta area.

3. Lux* Belle Mare in Belle Mare, Mauritius

Famed interior designer Kelly Hoppen helped craft the Lux* Belle Mare into the luxurious tropical escape it is today. Each sun-soaked room is complete with contemporary furnishings, airy interiors and oasis-inspired hues. Leaving your bed each morning will be a feat.

2. Ikos Olivia in Gerakini, Greece

Ikos Olivia is as close to perfection as you can get in Greece. This 5-star resort is situated on a private beach that overlooks Toroneos Bay, and contains 142 bedrooms as well as 149 bungalow suites. Between your private balcony, private pool, swim-up bar, gardens and restaurants, there are more than enough spots to kick back and relax.

1. Ikos Oceania in Nea Moudania, Greece

And TripAdvisor's top all-inclusive resort is — (drum roll, please) -— Ikos Oceania. After one look, we can see why. Between the vibrant Aegean next door and the abundance of olive groves and cypress trees, it's all you could want in a Grecian retreat. Plus, a stay at this elegant property also includes four à la carte restaurants, as well as a buffet-style one, six bars, and a menu that draws on the authentic local cuisine.