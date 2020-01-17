The Wiggles singer Greg Page collapses during Australian bushfires relief concert

(CNN) Greg Page, the original lead singer of the popular Australian children's music group The Wiggles, has been rushed to hospital during the band's charity concert for bushfire relief in Sydney.

The Yellow Wiggle of the much-loved four-piece group was taken to hospital after the incident, the group said.

"At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page. Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment," The Wiggles wrote on Twitter.

Update: At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page. Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. We will provide more information as it comes to hand. — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 17, 2020

CNN affiliate Nine News reported Page collapsed toward the end of the concert.

The band were performing in a sold-out reunion concert in aid of three groups tackling the fires raging through Australia.

