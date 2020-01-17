(CNN) It might just be the most bizarre criticism of a US ambassador in recent memory.

Harry Harris, Washington's envoy to South Korea, has been subjected to heated vitriol on social media and by anonymous netizens for his mustache.

That small piece of facial hair has, as Harris put it, "for some reason become a point of some fascination here in the media."

"If you watch social media it's all out there," Harris, the former head of US Pacific Forces, told a group of foreign reporters Thursday.

On the surface, the critiques border on ridiculousness. It's just a small patch of hair.

