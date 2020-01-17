(CNN)It might just be the most bizarre criticism of a US ambassador in recent memory.
Harry Harris, Washington's envoy to South Korea, has been subjected to heated vitriol on social media and by anonymous netizens for his mustache.
That small piece of facial hair has, as Harris put it, "for some reason become a point of some fascination here in the media."
"If you watch social media it's all out there," Harris, the former head of US Pacific Forces, told a group of foreign reporters Thursday.
On the surface, the critiques border on ridiculousness. It's just a small patch of hair.
But Harris' 'stache has sparked discussions on topics much bigger than the ambassador himself: the still-raw emotions among many Koreans about the legacy of Japanese occupation; the prevalence of racism in such a homogenous society; and cracks appearing in the future of the decades-old alliance between Seoul and Washington, as the two sides have attempted to reach a deal on on how to pay for the US troops stationed in South Korea, amid reports that President Donald Trump demanded a 400% increase from Seoul.
The gist of the criticism is that with the mustache, Harris resembles the reviled Japanese leaders who ruled the Korean Peninsula with an iron fist during the Japanese occupation.
Some of Japan's most prominent wartime leaders -- like Hideki Tojo, the Prime Minister who was later executed by a postwar tribunal, and Emperor Hirohito -- had mustaches.
Under Japanese rule, many Koreans were brutalized, murdered and enslaved. It's still living memory for elderly Koreans and remains a highly emotive subject in both North and South Korea.
Issues relating to the war remain a point of contention in both countries. In recent years, fierce debates have broken out over the status of "comfort women" -- Korean women forced into providing sexual services for Japanese soldiers -- and whether Japanese corporations should pay individual reparations for Koreans who were forced into labor.