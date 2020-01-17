Settle in with these weekend reads

By Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 1:58 PM ET, Fri January 17, 2020

(CNN)Americans' changing opinion on the climate crisis. On the road with 2020 election reporters. Why Big Ben's bong is such a big deal. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

'On The Road'

Every candidate has a formula, and the people who know it best are the ones traveling with the campaign day in and day out. In CNN's "On The Road" series, we speak to political reporters embedded with presidential campaigns.

Survey reveals a big shift in Americans' concern over global warming

    Findings show that as the global climate changes rapidly, a growing proportion of Americans view the climate crisis as an actual crisis.
    This Italian town charges tourists an entry fee

    It shouldn't have worked. Rarely does the idea of paying for entry somewhere appeal to visitors. But it did.

    The Australian pine trees saved in secret government mission

    An ancient grove of trees whose ancestors are thought to have stood tall among dinosaurs 200 million years ago has been saved from Australian bushfires in a covert firefighting mission.

    This is your child's brain on books

    We all know it's true. Taking screens away and reading to our children during the formative years of birth to age 5 boosts brain development. Now there's the science to prove it.

    Opinion: Why Big Ben's bong is such a big deal

    The UK is facing the possibility of asking the public to fund the £500,000 it would cost to pause the restoration of Big Ben -- which is undergoing a £61 million refurbishment -- so that it can ring out, or "bong," as the British sometimes say, on Brexit day.