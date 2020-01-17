(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo committed to investigating the possible surveillance of ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, days after evidence of potential monitoring emerged.
-- President Trump is adding three lawyers to his impeachment legal defense team. Former independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who investigated President Clinton, constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and Robert Ray, Starr's successor as independent counsel, are expected to defend the President during his Senate trial, sources say.
-- Nearly 90 million people across the US are under winter storm alerts this weekend. Here's where and how hard it's expected to hit.
-- Almost 6 in 10 Americans are either "alarmed" or "concerned" by global warming, a new survey shows.
-- A man challenged Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to a push-up contest during a town hall in Hawaii. Gabbard accepted — in her blazer and heels, no less.
-- Former first lady Michelle Obama turns 56 today, and her husband's birthday post is the sweetest thing you'll see all day.
-- Louis Vuitton just bought the world's second-biggest diamond. The 1,758-carat gemstone is dark in color and about the size of your palm.
-- About 170 people who've visited Yosemite National Park this month are suffering from gastrointestinal illness.
-- Ariana Grande and seven co-writers are being accused of plagiarizing her Grammy-nominated hit "7 Rings."
-- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will screen passengers at three major US airports for symptoms of a mysterious new virus that's killed two and infected dozens in China.