Two actors die in rehearsal for Mexican TV series 'Sin Miedo a la Verdad'

(CNN) Two actors fell off a bridge and died while working on the TV series "Sin Miedo a la Verdad," Mexican network Televisa announced on Friday.

Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo Rivera were rehearsing a scene Thursday when the incident took place, Televisa said in a statement.

"Our prayers are with the families of Jorge and Luis Gerardo, who we send our condolences," the network said.

The show's producers were working with Mexico City authorities, the network said, but no more details about the exact location of the incident were released.

Navarro Sánchez and Rivera were filming the third season of "Sin Miedo a la Verdad" (Without Fear of the Truth).

Read More