Brazil's culture minister appears to quote Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels in a video

(CNN) Brazilian Culture Minister Roberto Alvim apparently quoted Nazi Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels in a video posted Thursday.

In the video, posted to the ministry's Twitter account, Alvim announces a national award for the arts and makes the case for Brazilian art to have nationalistic ideals.

"The Brazilian art of the next decade will be heroic and it will be national, it'll be endowed with great capacity for emotional involvement and equally it will be deeply committed to the urgent aspirations of our people, or it will be nothing," he said.

#PrêmioNacionaldasArtes | Marco histórico nas artes e na cultura brasileira! Com investimento de mais de R$ 20 milhões, o Prêmio Nacional das Artes vai apoiar projetos de sete categorias em todas as regiões do Brasil. Dê o play e confira! pic.twitter.com/dbbW4xuKpM — Secretaria Especial da Cultura (@CulturaGovBr) January 16, 2020

Many Brazilians were quick to spot that the statement resembled a quote featured in Peter Longerich's biography of Goebbels, which reads: "The German art of the coming decades will be heroic, will be steelily romantic, will be unsentimentally objective, will be nationalistic with grand pathos, it will be both committed and unifying -- or it will be nothing."

Alvim was quick to respond, calling reports he had quoted Goebbels a "fallacy" of the left.

