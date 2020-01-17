Brazil's culture secretary fired after appearing to quote Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels in a video

(CNN)Brazilian secretary of culture Roberto Alvim has been fired after apparently quoting Nazi Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels in a video posted Thursday.
The office of President Jair Bolsonaro announced Alvim's dismissal in a statement Friday, explaining that his position had become untenable despite issuing an apology.
"I repeat our rejection of totalitarian and genocidal ideologies, as well as any allusion to it," read the statement.
"We also share our total and unrestricted support to the Jewish community, of whom we are friends and share the same values."
In the video, posted to the secretariat's Twitter account, Alvim announces a national award for the arts and makes the case for Brazilian art to have nationalistic ideals.
"The Brazilian art of the next decade will be heroic and it will be national, it'll be endowed with great capacity for emotional involvement and equally it will be deeply committed to the urgent aspirations of our people, or it will be nothing," he said.
Many Brazilians were quick to spot that the statement resembled a quote featured in Peter Longerich's biography of Goebbels, which reads: "The German art of the coming decades will be heroic, will be steelily romantic, will be unsentimentally objective, will be nationalistic with grand pathos, it will be both committed and unifying -- or it will be nothing."
Alvim responded swiftly, calling reports he had quoted Goebbels a "fallacy" of the left.
He said he would never quote Goebbels, but acknowledged there was "a coincidence with a sentence from a speech from Goebbels" in the video.