Brazil's culture secretary fired after appearing to quote Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels in a video

(CNN) Brazilian secretary of culture Roberto Alvim has been fired after apparently quoting Nazi Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels in a video posted Thursday.

The office of President Jair Bolsonaro announced Alvim's dismissal in a statement Friday, explaining that his position had become untenable despite issuing an apology.

"I repeat our rejection of totalitarian and genocidal ideologies, as well as any allusion to it," read the statement.

"We also share our total and unrestricted support to the Jewish community, of whom we are friends and share the same values."

In the video, posted to the secretariat's Twitter account, Alvim announces a national award for the arts and makes the case for Brazilian art to have nationalistic ideals.

Read More