TSA apologizes after agent says 'giddyup' while pulling on a Native American woman's braids

(CNN) Tara Houska was going through security at the Minneapolis airport Monday when a strange thing happened.

A TSA agent told Houska she needed to pat down her braids. Houska complied, and that's when things took a turn at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The agent pulled Houska's braids behind her shoulders, laughed and said "giddyup!" -- while snapping her hair like horse's reins.

Houska, who posted about the incident on Twitter , said she was angry and humiliated, especially as a "Native woman."

"My hair is part of my spirit," she said. "Your 'fun' hurt."

Read More