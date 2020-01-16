A decorated soldier who served eight tours overseas died in a free-fall training exercise in Arizona, Army says

(CNN) A 36-year-old soldier who served eight tours overseas, including four deployments to Afghanistan, died on Tuesday during a training incident in Arizona, the US Army said.

Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman died during a free falling training exercise in Eloy, Arizona. The type of exercise typically includes soldiers jumping from an aircraft and deploying their parachutes.

Details on how Goodman died is under investigation, Army Special Operations Command spokesman Lt. Col. Loren Bymer said.

A Military man

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Loren Bymer said Goodman was a native of Pasadena, California, and was raised near Chicago. He enlisted in 2002.

Read More