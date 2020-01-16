Police release photo of belt handled by suspect in New York's Gilgo Beach killings

(CNN) It's known as the Gilgo Beach murders, an unsolved case that has dredged up at least 11 human remains since 2010 and led to the hunt for a possible serial killer in suburban New York.

On Thursday, Suffolk County police on Long Island released photos of what it said could be a significant piece of evidence: a black leather belt embossed with the letters "WH" or "HM" that was found at one crime scene nearly a decade ago.

"We believe the belt was handled by the suspect and did not belong to any of the victims," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart told reporters.

"We are hopeful that this photograph will bring somebody forward with information about the origins of that article."

Police also launched the website www.gilgonews.com to collect new tips and information about the murder investigation.